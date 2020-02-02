|
Sean M. McGrath, 54, of Schaumburg, died Saturday January 25, 2020 at home. Born September 13, 1965 in Buffalo New York. Sean founded and owned J & S Plumbing for 30 years. He enjoyed traveling especially to warmer climates, was a car and motorcycle enthusiast and had a special way with people. He was a very thoughtful man with a heart of gold, who wanted to help everyone no matter the circumstance. He will be remembered for his smile and laughter that filled a room. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Beloved son of Lillian (nee Blais) and the late James; loving brother of Brian; cherished nephew of Carol, George, Ann, and Richard (Mary) and several caring cousins, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched. Memorial visitation will be 7:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Friday February 7, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S Roselle Rd (1/4 mile south of Irving Park Rd), Roselle. Funeral service Saturday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W Algonquin Rd, Palatine. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. Information www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020