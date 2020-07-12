1/
Sean Magee
Sean Magee, age 34, of LaGrange. Beloved son of Marcia and Mark Magee. Loving brother of Kevin, Luke, Suzi, and Natalie. Devoted grandson of Joan Magee. Dear nephew of Maria (Mike) Callahan and Michael (Megan) Magee. Fond cousin of Lucy and Beacom Callahan, Jack and Quinn Magee, and friend of many. Sean was an educator who was passionate about language, travel, and sports. Sean was a man of faith. He was extremely kind, generous, and considerate to all. Above all, he wanted the world to be a better place and he did all he could to make it so. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Educando by World Fund at educando.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memories & Condolences

July 11, 2020
Sean was a student of mine. HE loved Spanish. Always raised his hand and participate and always the first to help a classmate and give support. Fast Forward to 2013 and he was teaching at Universidad Internacional in Cuernavaca, Mexico. It was our year to bring students in March and Sean made sure he was available to see us at the school. Sean also treated his mamá to dinner at the same restaurant where we had our going away dinner the night before we left. He just wanted to spend a little more time with us and he wanted us to meet his mamá. At that dinner he also gave a very inspirational speech to all the students.
What a kind soul and a beautiful heart.
~Señorita Pisone (Señora Gregie)
JoEllen Gregie
Teacher
July 11, 2020
My condolences to the McGee family. As words are most difficult at this time, I wanted to share the following in iEnglish & Spanish

An educator in life he was meant to be. He saw the good in everybody. A friend whose life ended so suddenly.He had the ability to educate most anybody. A son who adored his family We will always remember his goodness because his life is more than a simple memory..

Su destino era ser un educador. El siempre veía lo bueno de toda la gente. Un amigo que perdió la vida de repente. El tenía la abilidad de educar cual quier persona. También era un hijo que adoraba su familia.
Siempre recordamos su bondad porque su vida es más que una simple memoria.

-Rest In Peace my friend
Jamie Watanabe
Friend
July 11, 2020

Sean was my teacher at GT Educational Center in Hickory Hills. I will remember him as a good, funny, hardworking person and also as an very empathetic, helpful good friend. Sean had a beautiful soul! He gave me many advices about leaving abroad before I have decided moved to Spain. We always had something to talk about! I will remember him forever. Sean I hope you are ok and happy now ❤ I will pray for you, and you please pray for me from heaven !
Sean we will miss you so much!
Iwona
Student
July 11, 2020
Sean Magee was my teacher for a long time at GT when I was studying there. He was an incredible human being, a great teacher, and very funny. We talked a lot about the trips he made to Las Vegas, and he liked to play with Stella (my service dog). Sean, besides being my teacher, he was a great friend with a beautiful and kind heart. He will be sorely missed in our lives, and I know he is resting in peace with the angels.
Suriana Wong
Friend
