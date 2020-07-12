Sean Magee

Sean was a student of mine. HE loved Spanish. Always raised his hand and participate and always the first to help a classmate and give support. Fast Forward to 2013 and he was teaching at Universidad Internacional in Cuernavaca, Mexico. It was our year to bring students in March and Sean made sure he was available to see us at the school. Sean also treated his mamá to dinner at the same restaurant where we had our going away dinner the night before we left. He just wanted to spend a little more time with us and he wanted us to meet his mamá. At that dinner he also gave a very inspirational speech to all the students.

What a kind soul and a beautiful heart.

~Señorita Pisone (Señora Gregie)

JoEllen Gregie

Teacher