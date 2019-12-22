|
|
Sean Patrick Callahan, Age 47, died suddenly on December 13, 2019 in Washington DC. Survived by his mother, Nancy Trainor (nee Conners) and sister Annie Callahan. Preceded in death by his father, Jerry Callahan, stepfather, Bob Trainor, Sr., grandparents Robert and Modwene Conners, Donald and Rosemary Callahan and dear cousins, Cullen Hughes, Caroline Hughes and Conner Lowry. We know Sean was welcomed at the gates of heaven by this amazing crew! Sean was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Born in Chicago IL on January 28, 1972. A graduate of Mt. Carmel High School in 1990. Sean was an avid fisherman and music lover. His passion for The Grateful Dead ran deep, he was a "Deadhead" to the core. Sean resided for the past 11 years in Washington DC, working in construction as a glazer. Visitation Monday, December 23rd, 3-5pm followed by a memorial mass, 5pm at Christ The King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave, Chicago IL 60643. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Cullen Hughes Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Midwest Bank, 7800 W. 95th St. Hickory Hills, IL. 60457 or The Conner T. Lowry Memorial Fund, PO Box 285, 9624 S Cicero Ave. Oak Lawn, IL. 60453 or online at www.connertlowrymemorialfund.com are most appreciated. For Info: 708-636-5500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019