Sean R. Hourican
Sean R. Hourican died peacefully at home on November 4, 2020, after bravely battling cancer for almost six years. Surrounded by his family the week before he passed, it was a time of great sadness but also relief that his suffering had come to an end.

Sean was born in 1939, in Loch Gowna, Ireland, to parents Thomas and Anne (O'Reilly) Hourican. His travels took him first to England and then to the United States. He worked for Aer Lingus, in the financial industry, and home improvement before retiring to take care of his wife.

He is survived and sadly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary. Children Kevin (Kelly), Maura (Douglas), Edmund, Sheila, and Clare (Steven). Grandchildren Sean, Frank, Liam, Brendan, Eamon, Katie, and Declan. Loyal pup Farley too. Brothers Hugh, Edmund, Patrick, and Joseph, sister Eileen. Numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Thomas and Philip, and sister Mary. He will be remembered for many things, but above all his kind and generous nature. The light of his love that shone so brightly in our lives will be cherished and never forgotten.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Northshore Evanston Hospital and his many caregivers for their care. Due to Covid-19, a commemoration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.


Published in PL-North on Nov. 19, 2020.
