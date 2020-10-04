Sebastian "Tony" Hack, 82, of Naples, FL, formerly of Chicago, IL and a lifelong Cubs fan, passed away on September 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia (née Benanti) and her children Bill, Mark and Christine Oberg, Cheryl (Gerry) Hennelly. He is survived by his children, Anthony (Linda), Robert (Susan), Terri (Dan) Murphy, Kathryn (Pat) Woodruff, Christina (Jeff) Peck. Grandfather of Kaytlin and Kristie Hack, Bobby and Brian Hack, Megan and Sarah Murphy, Joey, Jack and Haley Woodruff, Amanda and Billy Peck. Papa to Alyssa Costanzo, Samantha and Patrick Hennelly.





