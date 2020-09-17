Seena Swibel nee Minkus, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Charles Swibel. Loving mother of Howard (Fiancée Gail Regenbogen) Swibel and Lawrence (Sheryl) Swibel. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Elizabeth) Swibel, Brian (Tara) Swibel, Justin Swibel, Alison Swibel, Eric (Ruth) Swibel, Brandon (Caryn) Swibel and Amy (Justin Hoss) Swibel. Cherished great grandmother of Jacob, Aaron, Charley, Margot, Clara, Lily, Luke, Chase, Lincoln and Trevor. Dear sister of the late Harold Minkus. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anti-Defamation League, 120 S. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60603, www.adl.org
or Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Dr., Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com