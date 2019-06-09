Home

Selma I. Quehl, nee Schmidt, age 98, longtime employee of Illinois Bell Telephone Company; beloved wife of the late Clarence Surges and the late August Quehl; loving mother of John (Gina) and Gary (Pam) Surges; proud grandmother of Dorothy Martin, Dan (fiancé Stephanie Swanson) Surges, Alyssa Surges and great-grandmother of James Martin and Danica Surges; dear sister of Elvira Giles. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 345 South Kenilworth Avenue, Elmhurst. Interment Glen Oaks Cemetery, Hillside. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
