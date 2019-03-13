Selma M. (Allen) Newton-Coates, born February 28, 1946 in Chicago, made her transition February 10th, 2019 at 12:50 am. Selma attended Holy Angeles Catholic School (1960), Longwood-Academy of Our Lady, (1964) and Malcolm X Community College (1969), where she studied to become a Respiratory Therapist. She began her RT career at St. Luke's Presbyterian Hospital (1971-1973), then worked at Cook County Hospital in 1974 and lastly, worked at Mercy Hospital, where she was employed as the Respiratory Therapist night shift supervisor. Discovering a love for children and teaching, she changed careers and began home schooling many children in her home. She then started a position as the Librarian at St. Philip Neri School (1981-1986), where both of her daughters attended. She began teaching full time at various schools over the years; Sacred Heart School (1987-1990), St. Benedict the African (1990-1994), St. Gelasius School (1997-2002), St. Gregory Apostolic School (2002-2005) and lastly, she retired from Visitation in 2011. Selma had a loving obsession with Winnie the Pooh. If you saw Selma, you can be assured she would have on Winnie the Pooh ear rings or a Pooh watch or a Pooh sweatshirt. Selma also loved animals. There has never been a time when Selma didn't have a cat or dog surrounding them with love and affection! The many birds she fed every morning outside her back door; the many stray animals she took into her home and cared for are too many to mention. Selma loved listening to music and watching movies throughout her retirement but the one thing Selma loved more than anything, was family. Selma leaves behind an Aunt, two sisters, one brother, two daughters, Dawn Newton and Angela (Newton) Bingham, one grandchild, Ashleigh (Bingham) Grant and one Great Grandchild, along with many nieces and nephews. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary