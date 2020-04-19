|
Selma "Sandy" (Gould) Musicus, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 after a short illness. Daughter of the late Harry and Libby (Rosenberg) Gould. Beloved wife of the late Raphael J. Musicus, who would have appreciated the connection with Tax Day. She leaves a son, Bruce R. Musicus in Lexington, MA and his wife Kathleen M. Morris, and a daughter Lonnie (Musicus) Brown and her husband Jay Brown. Loving grandmother of Stephanie Brown Cripps with husband Mark Cripps, Jennifer Brown, Marina (Musicus) Tutuianu with husband Georgian Tutuianu, and Aviva Musicus. Adoring Great-grandmother to James, Alexandra, and Damian. Sandy was born in Chicago, and went to college after the war at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, where in addition to getting her English degree she helped to arrange parties and dances for her residence and enjoyed matchmaking. She worked at Sears and the College of Chest Physicians as a typist and secretary for a couple of years. Ralph met her at a dance at the Edgewater Beach Hotel and they were married for 62 years. Sandy worked devotedly as his assistant, typist, and his cheerleader and he relied on her advice. She loved Broadway musicals and loved to write funny alternate lyrics to popular songs for shows put on by the local JCC. An ardent devotee of Shakespeare's words, her favorite pastime was writing doggerel poetry on her paper pad or on her typewriter, and then reading the verses aloud to appreciative audiences for birthdays, weddings, and fun. After the kids grew up and moved out, she and Ralph split their time between Chicago and Florida, but when their health began to fail, they moved to the Vi in Glenview. She loved visits from Lonnie's dog Chloe, she was kind to her friends and family, and her driving prowess with her powered wheelchair was remarkable. Her daughter Lonnie was her best friend; Lonnie could always make her laugh. Sandy will be missed by all of us. A private funeral will be held at the gravesite.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020