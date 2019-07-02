Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
More Obituaries for Selma Mizel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selma Ruth Mizel

Selma Ruth Mizel Obituary
Selma Ruth Mizel nee` Greenstein, 94, beloved wife of the late Edmund; loving mother of Laura (Jeffrey) Siegel, Michael Mizel and Melissa (Michael Edwards) Mizel; cherished grandmother of Rachel (Evan) Shore, Noah (Rochel Caylah) Siegel, Ben Mizel, Will Edwards-Mizel, Shira Mizel, Zeke and Edith Edwards-Mizel; great-grandmother of Shoshana, Yedidah and Jonah; dear sister of Loretta (late Irwin) Novick; lovingly and devotedly cared for by Florence Addy. Funeral service Tuesday, July 2, 10:00 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Women's American ORT, www.ortamerica.org. Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 2 to July 4, 2019
