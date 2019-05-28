|
Selma Solomon, age 90; born December 2, 1928, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Selma was the beloved wife of the late Arthur. She is survived by her children Judy, Sherie (Paul) Zucker, and Kari; grandchildren Jason (Christine) Zucker, Lindsay Zucker, Aaron (Audrey) Zucker, Samantha (Nate) Richards and great grandchildren Elle and Armand Zucker. She was the fond sister of Jean (the late Marvin) Rosenblum and sisters-in-law Phyllis (the late Ben) Wapner, Sheila (the late Gary) Handwerker, and the late Bea (the late Gerald) Kramer. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was the beloved daughter of the late Sarah (nee Layfer) and Abe Wapner. Service Wednesday, May 29th 2019, 2:00 pm in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Ave. Norridge, IL, 60706, where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019