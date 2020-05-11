Artist Semion "Simon" Marinberg passed away on March 11, 2020 in Chicago at the age of 84.



Born and having lived his formative years in the Soviet Union, Semion became a brilliant artist with a unique style evolving over time, from a distinct avant-garde Impressionism to his own original genre in painting -- Four-Dimensional Realism.



Marinberg's prolific artistic career spanned for a little over two decades, including exhibiting his paintings alongside other Soviet dissident artists in Ismailovo Park in Moscow in 1974, exhibits and galleries in Israel and Europe in the 1970s, and displaying his art in galleries in United States. After immigrating to the US in 1980, Semion Marinberg started working on his original Four-Dimensional Realism style, inventing ingenious techniques to render spatial distortion integrated with impressionistic art. In 1989 Semion's creative work was cut short by severe illness.



Semion was laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Skokie, Illinois. He is survived by his daughters Dina and Asya, grandchildren, brother Boris and niece and nephews and their families.



Semion Marinberg's striking and beautiful art work lives on in private collections.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store