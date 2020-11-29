1/
Sena K. "Sue" Buzinski
Sena "Sue" K. Buzinski, nee Palmer, age 93 of Chicago. Loving wife of Joseph for 72 years; dear mother of Susan Kipley, Barbara (the late Virgil) Breitmeyer and Joe; proud grandmother of Susan, Jay, Mark, Norman, Katy, Heather, Joe and Tom; great grandmother of Sarah, Meghan, Tyler, Logan, Emily, Parker, Isabel, C.J., Emma, Brock, Autumn, Darien, Rowan and Vincent. Active member of St. Ferdinand Church. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
