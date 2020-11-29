Sena "Sue" K. Buzinski, nee Palmer, age 93 of Chicago. Loving wife of Joseph for 72 years; dear mother of Susan Kipley, Barbara (the late Virgil) Breitmeyer and Joe; proud grandmother of Susan, Jay, Mark, Norman, Katy, Heather, Joe and Tom; great grandmother of Sarah, Meghan, Tyler, Logan, Emily, Parker, Isabel, C.J., Emma, Brock, Autumn, Darien, Rowan and Vincent. Active member of St. Ferdinand Church. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.