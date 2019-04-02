|
Serafina Prestia nee Giudici passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. Beloved Wife of Giovanni Prestia. Devoted Mother of Domenico and Carmelina. Loving Daughter of the Late Francesco and Late Giovanna Giudici nee Falvo. Dear Sister of Teresa (Guiseppe) Zaffina and Maria (Late Gennaro) De Luca . Sister in Law of the Late Salvatore (Battistina) Prestia, Frank (Pasqualina) Prestia, and Luigi (Lena) Prestia. Dear Aunt and Great Aunt of many. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral Friday, April 5, 2019 with Family and Friends to meet at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 12254 West Lexington Street, Chicago, Illinois 60607 for Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 10:30 a.m. entombment at St. Michael The Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, Illinois. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Serafina's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019