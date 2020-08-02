SERGIO F. FERREIRO Born 08/29/1955. Sadly passed away in Chicago on 07/12/2020. He immigrated from Habana Cuba at age 23. He was known for his humor and uncensored opinions. His late Grandpa's Armando and Grandma Angela raised him, both had a great influence on him. His use of Cuban sayings was memorable. One funny saying was "Life is like a slice of bread it just gets harder and harder." When asked why he isn't shy in speaking his mind he'd say, "You know I have no hair on my tongue. We have freedom of speech here!" He loved the Chicago Bears. He passionately enjoyed music. Sergio had a soft spot in his heart for animals, and rescued a few dogs. He was interested in the cosmos and jokingly told his wife he wanted his ashes sent into outer space. If you knew him you knew he was spontaneous, energetic, and easy to help strangers. Sergio is survived by, and was the beloved husband for 39 years to Maria (Gallegos) Ferreiro. Step-father to Sonya and Dana and mother Coralia in Cuba. He was preceded in death by his father Sergio V. Ferreiro, his 1st cousins Armando Ortiz, and Jorge Ortiz. He was uncle to Yuri and Yeni. The beloved grandson to late Manuel and Paulina Ferreiro. Was cousins to Sonya and Fidel. Nephew to Recuerda, Herlinda, Caridad, and brother to Robertico, Candita, Rafael.





