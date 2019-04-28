|
Sergio Martinucci, age 84. Devoted husband of Piera nee Marcheschi; beloved father of Carla (Timothy) Casey; loving grandfather of Siena; fond cousin of Giuseppe Iacopetti in Italy. Visitation Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Thursday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Eugene Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum. Lifetime resident of the Chicagoland area, an Educator and Realtor and longtime member of Mazzini Verdi and Lucchesi, nel Mondo Clubs. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019