Settembrina Armida Biagioni
Settembrina Armida Biagioni, passed away on April 28 at the age of 96. She is survived by her two sons, Robert and Richard, six grandchildren, David, Mark, Emily, Steven, Teresa and Morgan, as well as ten great-grandchildren and many loving in-laws, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by Joseph, her husband of 52 years, and Andrew, her brother. She will be remembered as a warm, outgoing person, a wonderful cook who loved to entertain, and someone devoted to family. A private graveside service is planned at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Andrew Catholic Church in Roswell, GA (www.standrewchurch.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). Info. 630-941-5860.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
6309415860
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
y condolences to the family
Tiffany
