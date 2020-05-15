Sevasti Tagaris
Sevasti Tagaris, 97, nee Godellas; Born in Hlomo, Albania; Beloved wife of the late Efthimios; Devoted mother of Christos and Elizabeth (Gerald) Keenan; Cherished grandmother of Tim (Chrissy), Anastasia (John) Ward, Sevasti, Kyriaki and great grand-mother of Addison, Lucas, Arianna, Athanasios and Evangelia; Loving sister of Fotini (the late Nick) Vainikos, the late Nicholas, the late Chrysanthi (Timoleon) and the late Theodore (Anthoula); Dearest sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and dear friend of many. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers family requests that any donations in her memory be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 601 S. Central Ave Chicago, IL. 60644 or St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 893 N. Church Rd. Elmhurst, IL. 60126. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
