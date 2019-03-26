|
Seymore "Sonny" Waitsman, 96. Beloved husband of the love of his life, the late Bernice nee Baskin. Loving father of Shelley (the amicable ex, Gary) Riskin, Lanny (the late Sherry) Waitsman, Barry (Marcy) Lyn-Waitsman and the late Michael (Liane Sebastian) Waitsman. Proud grandfather of Justin and Micah Riskin, Paul Lyn-Waitsman and Shaina (Ilya) Barshai. Fond uncle of Susan, David (Jenny) and Barbara (Brooks Frank) Baskin and Harvey (Nancy) Samson. Dear cousin of Lois Levine. Service Wednesday, 10:00 am at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, (BJBE) 1201 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to BJBE, www.bjbe.org and , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019