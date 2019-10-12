|
Dr. Seymour Diamond, 94. Beloved husband for 71 years of Elaine, née Flamm; devoted father of Judi (late Nathan) Diamond-Falk, Merle Diamond, and Amy (Charlie Morey) Diamond; cherished grandfather of Brian (Katie) Diamond-Falk, Emily (Alex Horowitz) Diamond-Falk, and Max (Debbie), Michael, Jacob, and Zach Barack; proud great-grandfather of Zevon, Oliver, and Veronica; loving brother of Idelle (late Fred) Applebaum and the late Alfred Diamond, MD and Ann Diamond; will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues. Dr. Diamond was one of the first headache specialists in the world, founding Diamond Headache Clinic, the first private headache clinic in the US. He was the past executive chairman of the American Headache Society, as well as the National Headache Foundation, the largest not-for-profit to advocate for patient care. Dr. Diamond was a gold level duplicate bridge player and a lifelong White Sox fan- but mostly he was the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He will be deeply missed. Funeral service Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Headache Foundation, www.headaches.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019