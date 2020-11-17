Seymour Gerber, occasionally called "Seym," proudly referred to as Grandpa Seymour, and known to his great grandchildren as "G.G," was 98 years young when he passed on Saturday, November 14th of 2020. He was born in Chicago in 1922. Growing up during the Great Depression instilled in him a lifelong mindset of thriftiness that regularly conflicted with his unceasing generosity. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and graduated from Roosevelt University courtesy of the GI Bill. He married only once, to Mildred Koppel. He described her as a brilliant woman and he often mentioned missing her dearly after she passed in 1992. The hero of the traditional American Dream, he leaves behind a thriving legacy in a real estate company he started with his wife and for which many of his family members continue to work.
His greatest joy was his family, and he was not afraid to let anyone know it, solicited or otherwise.
He is survived by his four children, Mark (Connie) Gerber, Jeffrey Gerber, Paula (Gary) Lev, Lynn (Aric Simons) Gerber-Spiers; his seven grandchildren, Robert (Jennifer) Lev, Jennifer (Peter) Susman, Marissa (Joseph Socarras) Lev, Ethan Spiers, Monte Spiers, Valerie Gerber, and Nicole Gerber and his 4 great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Samuel Lev and Pete and Lucy Susman.
The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Seymour's photo, and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service.
He was adored, and he is missed.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.