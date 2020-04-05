Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Resources
More Obituaries for Seymour Gunther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seymour Gunther

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seymour Gunther Obituary
Seymour Gunther. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Donna Gunther nee Lav. Loving father of Lynda Gunther and the late Steven Gunther. Dear brother of Libby Starr and the late Edith Marks. Darling son of the late Gabriel and Ida Gunther. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Seymour's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seymour's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now