|
|
Seymour Gunther. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Donna Gunther nee Lav. Loving father of Lynda Gunther and the late Steven Gunther. Dear brother of Libby Starr and the late Edith Marks. Darling son of the late Gabriel and Ida Gunther. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Seymour's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020