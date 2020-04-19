|
Seymour H. Dunn, 95, beloved husband of Arlene, nee Auspitz; loving father of Jeff (Allison) Dunn; cherished grandpa of Rebekah and Leah Dunn; dear brother of the late Alvin (Rosabelle) Dunn; treasured uncle and friend of many.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020