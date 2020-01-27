Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Seymour Patinkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seymour H. Patinkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seymour H. Patinkin Obituary
Seymour H. Patinkin, age 93, husband of Loraine H. Patinkin, happily married for 63 years; loving father of Carol Patinkin (Simon Lesser); cherished Bapa of Mollie and Avi Lesser; brother of the late Rose (Morrie) Block and Esther (Phil) Kahn; treasured uncle of Jerry (Lorraine) Block, Donna (Jay) Solomon, Eddie (Carole) Block, Gene Kahn (Lisa Meserole), Susann (Peter) Hoffman, the late Alan Fenberg and their families.

Seymour was a Professor Emeritus of Chemistry at Roosevelt University and a founding member of the Lyric Opera. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and wit. A man of great strength, dignity and intellect.

Chapel service Tues, Jan. 28, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keshet, www.keshet.org. For information and condolences, www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seymour's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now