Seymour H. Patinkin, age 93, husband of Loraine H. Patinkin, happily married for 63 years; loving father of Carol Patinkin (Simon Lesser); cherished Bapa of Mollie and Avi Lesser; brother of the late Rose (Morrie) Block and Esther (Phil) Kahn; treasured uncle of Jerry (Lorraine) Block, Donna (Jay) Solomon, Eddie (Carole) Block, Gene Kahn (Lisa Meserole), Susann (Peter) Hoffman, the late Alan Fenberg and their families.
Seymour was a Professor Emeritus of Chemistry at Roosevelt University and a founding member of the Lyric Opera. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and wit. A man of great strength, dignity and intellect.
Chapel service Tues, Jan. 28, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keshet, www.keshet.org. For information and condolences, www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020