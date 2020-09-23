Seymour Kessler, beloved husband of Toby Kessler nee Gold. Loving father of Mark (Mindy) Kessler and Ira (Janice) Kessler. Cherished grandfather of Shanna (Steven) Haerle, Beth (Eric) Chapman, Miranda and Kyle Kessler. Dear brother of Evelyn (the late Milton) Fox. Due to public health concerns, the service can be viewed Thursday, 10:00 AM live or any time after at www.MitzvahFunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
- act.alz.org
or your preferred charity. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, www.MitzvahFunerals.com
or 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824.