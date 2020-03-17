Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822

Seymour Kozer

Add a Memory
Seymour Kozer Obituary
Seymour Kozer. Loving husband of Marlene, nee Garfine. Cherished father of Keith (the late Linda) Kozer, Karen (the late Marc Schwartz). Adored grandfather of Jacob Kozer, Michael and Nikki Schwartz. Dear brother of the late Ruthie (the late Bernard) Klibanow and the late Bebe (the late Seeman) Mandel. Fond uncle of many. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. Memorial contributions may be made The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 11 South LaSalle Street, Ste. 1800, Chicago, IL 60603, www.jdrf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seymour's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now