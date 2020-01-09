|
Seymour Lisnek, age 94, beloved husband of the late Sandy Lisnek; loving father of Rick (Judy) and Paul Lisnek; cherished Poppy of David, Michael (Lindsay), Danielle, Jackie, Alex and Zach; adored great-Poppy to Ella and Parker; treasured uncle and great-uncle to several nieces and nephews. Seymour had a great sense of humor. In later years he enjoyed playing cards and bingo with friends. Chapel service Thursday, January 9, 3:00 at Beth Shearim Mausoleum, Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
