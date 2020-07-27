Seymour Norman Bartlett, age 90, raised his family in West Rogers Park, served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict; beloved husband for 69 years of Idell, nee Farber; loving father of Helene (Jack) Kramer and Gail (George) Melshenker; adored grandpa of Adam (Emily) Kramer, Jaime (Aaron) Appell, Abby Kramer, Melissa (Jeffrey) Ackerman, and Traci (David) Kraus; proud great grandfather of Piper, Austin, Madison, Spencer, Logan, Theo, Lilyan, and Brooklyn; devoted son of the late Minnie and the late Harry Bartlett; dear brother of the late Francine (late Martin) Ellin. Graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
Under Recent Services, click on Seymour's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
American Lung Association
, www.lung.org
or Produce Alliance Foundation, www.producealliancefoundation.org
Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.