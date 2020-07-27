1/1
Seymour Norman Bartlett
Seymour Norman Bartlett, age 90, raised his family in West Rogers Park, served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict; beloved husband for 69 years of Idell, nee Farber; loving father of Helene (Jack) Kramer and Gail (George) Melshenker; adored grandpa of Adam (Emily) Kramer, Jaime (Aaron) Appell, Abby Kramer, Melissa (Jeffrey) Ackerman, and Traci (David) Kraus; proud great grandfather of Piper, Austin, Madison, Spencer, Logan, Theo, Lilyan, and Brooklyn; devoted son of the late Minnie and the late Harry Bartlett; dear brother of the late Francine (late Martin) Ellin. Graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Seymour's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, American Lung Association, www.lung.org or Produce Alliance Foundation, www.producealliancefoundation.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
