Seymour Podber, 88, of Northbrook, IL died on April 4, 2019. Survived by his wife Betty of 64 years. He is also survived by his children, David Podber and Elaine Podber Haney (Frank Haney); 6 grandchildren, Anna Podber, Sophia Podber, Benjamin Podber, Laura Haney, Alan Haney and Jeff Haney, and numerous nieces and nephews. Seymour was an exceptional husband, father, and loving grandfather. Seymour was born in 1931 in Staten Island, NY to Anna Lander and Abraham Schenkman, who had immigrated to this country for a better life. Seymour grew up surrounded by the love and support of his four sisters, Ruth Soloway-Abato, Judy Okun, the late Estelle Wagner and the late Selma Kreigsman. Seymour served his country in the Korean conflict, earning two bronze stars in the Army. Seymour was a self-made man and an outstanding salesperson. In his later years he worked as a tram driver and tour guide at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Seymour was loved by all who knew him.Chapel service Monday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ark: https://arkchicago.org/donate/. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary