Seymour Rosenberg, 95, beloved husband of Ruth nee Watman for 71 years; loving father of Cynthia Rosenberg (Bob Levy) and Leigh (Judy) Rosenberg; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Hannah, Lois (Alan), David, Carl, Natalie, Claire and the late Molly; adored great grandfather of Aaron; devoted son of the late Herman and Sarah Rosenberg; dear brother of the late Lester Rosenberg. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847)255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020