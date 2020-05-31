Seymour B. Siegel, MD, 96, loving husband of Lois Abramson (née Herbst) for 34 years and the late Libby Siegel, died peacefully at home on May 29. Cherished father of Harold, Ephraim, Aaron (Suzanne Donick) and Ruth Siegel, and stepfather of Andrew and Ila Abramson. Devoted brother of the late Zelma Siegel and Joyce Chabner (the late Bernard Chabner). Cherished grandfather of 11, stepgrandfather of 2, proud great-grandfather of 19, uncle and great-uncle.
During World War II Seymour enlisted in the Air Force and completed training as a meteorologist. He was later transferred to Wiesbaden, Germany, where he served in the Air Transport Command.
Seymour attended the University of Chicago and received his medical degree from the University of Illinois. He was a pioneer at the Institute for Psychosomatic and Psychiatric Research and Training at Michael Reese Hospital and maintained a private clinical psychiatric and psychoanalytic practice for decades. He was admired and respected by his many patients and colleagues, who appreciated his empathy, insight and wisdom.
His retirement years were filled with the joy of continued education, both at OLLI classes at Northwestern and the Center for Life and Learning. His intellectual curiosity, zest for living, and interest in local theater, dance, and symphony were an inspiration, as was his good taste in clothes, mid-century modern furniture and dark chocolate. He will be deeply missed.
Due to the pandemic, the Monday graveside service and shiva will be private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center or Mazon.org.
During World War II Seymour enlisted in the Air Force and completed training as a meteorologist. He was later transferred to Wiesbaden, Germany, where he served in the Air Transport Command.
Seymour attended the University of Chicago and received his medical degree from the University of Illinois. He was a pioneer at the Institute for Psychosomatic and Psychiatric Research and Training at Michael Reese Hospital and maintained a private clinical psychiatric and psychoanalytic practice for decades. He was admired and respected by his many patients and colleagues, who appreciated his empathy, insight and wisdom.
His retirement years were filled with the joy of continued education, both at OLLI classes at Northwestern and the Center for Life and Learning. His intellectual curiosity, zest for living, and interest in local theater, dance, and symphony were an inspiration, as was his good taste in clothes, mid-century modern furniture and dark chocolate. He will be deeply missed.
Due to the pandemic, the Monday graveside service and shiva will be private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center or Mazon.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.