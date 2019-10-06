|
|
Seymour "Sy" Zimmerman, born September 1, 1926, was a lifelong resident of Chicago, IL. He enlisted in the navy in 1944, serving his country aboard the destroyer escort USS Nunzer. After completing his stint in the navy he enrolled at the University of Illinois. While there he met the woman who would become the love of his life, his cherished wife of 60 years. Together they would raise three wonderful children. Sy told her often she was the wind beneath his wings. Sy was predeceased by his beloved wife Lee. He leaves behind his children Bruce Zimmerman and wife Leigh, Deborah Zimmerman and husband Roger Marks, and Karen Neymark and husband Mike as well as his grandchildren Reid Zimmerman and wife Larkin, and Kellen Zimmerman. Funeral service 12 noon, Sunday, Oct. 6 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. Memorial donations in Sy's honor may be made to the . Funeral information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019