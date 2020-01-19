Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Seymoure Weiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seymoure Weiner

Add a Memory
Seymoure Weiner Obituary
Seymoure Weiner. Beloved husband of Dolores nee Smith. Loving father of Lynn Weiner, the late Rahael (Zaharia) Libi and Naomi (Robert) Hofkin. Devoted stepda to Sandi (Mike) Muhich, Robbin Smith and the late Donna (Dave) Oorlog. Adoring grandpa to Michael, Josh, Einat, Gwen, Naama, Spencer and Sara. Loving great-grandpa of Mika, Henry, Emi, Stellan, Lisa, Akiva, Ben and Guy. Architect-builder for 40 years of residential, commercial and automobile facilities and lifelong volunteer for many organizations including Israel Bonds and Wescott School. Friend of many friends and the world. Services were held in Israel. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seymoure's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now