Seymoure Weiner. Beloved husband of Dolores nee Smith. Loving father of Lynn Weiner, the late Rahael (Zaharia) Libi and Naomi (Robert) Hofkin. Devoted stepda to Sandi (Mike) Muhich, Robbin Smith and the late Donna (Dave) Oorlog. Adoring grandpa to Michael, Josh, Einat, Gwen, Naama, Spencer and Sara. Loving great-grandpa of Mika, Henry, Emi, Stellan, Lisa, Akiva, Ben and Guy. Architect-builder for 40 years of residential, commercial and automobile facilities and lifelong volunteer for many organizations including Israel Bonds and Wescott School. Friend of many friends and the world. Services were held in Israel. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020