Shann Bulger

Bulger, Shann (nee Hatch) (Valentine)
passed away on August 19th in St. Louis Park, MN, at the age of 89.
Shann was born in St. Paul, MN and proudly graduated from Carlton College. She moved to the Chicago area where she met and married Richard Valentine. She was a loving mother to 4 children.
In 1980 she married John (Jack) Bulger and welcomed 3 step-sons into her life.
Shann loved creating embroidery in all forms, reading voraciously, chocolate of any kind, her church and her family – including many not related by blood.
Although dementia took her slowly from us, she always had a sparkle in her eye and a hug for her family. Thank you to the loving staff at Towerlight who took such good care of her for the past four years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Edith Hatch, sister Alice and her brother Richard, her step-son Tim, and by her beloved Jack.
Shann is survived by her sister Meredith Robinson, and her children and grandchildren: Meredith (Frank) Johnson, David (Lucianne Gutman) Valentine, Bruce (Blanca) Valentine, Julie (Don) Strand, Jeff (Sue) Bulger, Dan Bulger. Grandchildren Christopher, Lindsey, Andrew, Fletcher, Matt, Dana, Greg, James, Jordan, Shannon, Scott and Rex. She was a beloved great-grammy to Amelia, Nina and Alex.
A service will be held Sat., Sept. 19 at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church in Wilmette, IL.
Memorials may be directed to St. Augustine's, 1140 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette IL 60091 or to Heifer International at heiferinternational.org