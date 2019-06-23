|
(nee Evoy), passed away after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer, surrounded by her husband and close family members. Beloved wife of Kevin Collins. Loving daughter of Timothy and Lynne (nee Favata). Cherished sister of Tina, Kaitlyn, Eileen and Timothy Evoy. Dear granddaughter of Timothy and Anna Evoy, and the late Joseph and Eileen Favata. Kind daughter-in-law of Kathleen and the late Phil Collins. Fond sister-in-law of Courtney Collins. Dearest niece, cousin, and best friend to countless. Will be missed by her beloved dog - Madison. Vice President of Marketing at BL Duke. Visitation Sunday 2-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to meet Monday for Mass of the Resurrection 11:00 a.m. at Marist High School, 4200 W. 115th Street, Chicago, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to MBCN.org or the would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019