Shantharaj Samuel M.D.
Shantharaj Samuel M.D., of Lincolnwood. Met his Heavenly Father on November 14. Darling husband of Kathy Swallow-Samuel for 38 years. Devoted and opinionated father to Stephanie Samuel (John Jozwik), Robin Samuel, Sean Samuel, and Christine Samuel. Cherished grandfather, uncle, brother, and godfather. Adored fur-father to Joey and fur-grandfather to Hawkeye. Dr. Sam a.k.a. Dr. Ham was a devoted and loved pediatrician for over 50 years at a private practice, and on staff at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Lurie Children's Hospital, after graduating from Mysore Medical College. A legend who likely treated every child on the northside of Chicago. And suburbs. His 81st birthday parade was a huge success and nothing made him happier than seeing all his patients grown and healthy. He loved playing piano off-key, cooking (especially his oft-requested guacamole or marinara sauce), explaining to people how to best eat his cooking, Lou Malnati's pizza, America's Got Talent, and running 5k races with his wife, often getting first place in his age division. He was proud to be the best athlete in his college. He was the ultimate horse racing fan, as a breeder, owner and enthusiast as well as a Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks fan. He is confident that the Bears will win the 2021 Super Bowl, but their odds would have been better if Coach Nagy would have returned his phone calls about how best to manage the players. Dr. Sam reminds you to take your Vitamin D. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation or Advocate Lutheran General Children's Hospital. For more information call 773-736-3833.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
November 20, 2020
Our prayers go out to Kathy and all his family. We will forever love Dr. Sam, he was the best with all our kids. We have had the pleasure of knowing him for over 42 years. He's in heaven watching over all , may he rest in peace with the love of our Lord. God's blessings to his family and everyone who loved him.❤
Rose Merwitz
Friend
November 20, 2020
Dr Sam you took care of me and my 2 brothers also my son Anthony I thank you for treating us like your own may you rest in eternal peace. One of the toughest people I knew was you god bless you and my condolences to the family
Anthony Martoccia
Friend
November 18, 2020
Nancy & I were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our dear friend and doctor, Dr. Sam.
Our prayers and deepest and most sincere condolences go out to Kathy and his children and grandchildren.
We will never forget his kindness and generosity as a friend and the excellent compassion and care he gave to our children and grandchildren.
He will forever remain in our thoughts and memories. May God Bless his soul.
Tim & Nancy Cullerton
Tim & Nancy Cullerton
Friend
November 18, 2020
Dr. Sam was without a doubt and by far the most attentive and caring pediatrician! He ALWAYS went above and beyond for my boys. My boys thought he was so funny. He'd always engage them in conversations about the Blackhawks (because they all played hockey). When they were sick and/or hospitalized I was so comforted and felt so lucky that he was caring for them. I never doubted that they were getting the best care. When my son was in the hospital, we would laugh because you knew he was there. We could see him outside the room looking like he was directing traffic. He'd move mountains to get his patience the care that he expected. Two of my boys were actually still seeing and being treated by him into their twenties. He is irreplaceable. We are very saddened to hear of his passing. Heartfelt sympathy to his family from our family. Mary Trampas
Mary Trampas
November 17, 2020
Dr Sam was my pediatrician for 19 years. He was always so kind and cared for brother and I. He actually saved my brothers life when he was an infant. An amazing man who truly cared for his patients. Rest easy Dr Sam, you were the best. -Kristina Keller
Kristina Keller
Friend
November 16, 2020
Dr Sam was a gift from God. We found him when I didn’t know where to go with my son who was very ill at the time. From that day on out, Dr Sam, was our Angel on earth. Anyone looking for a pediatrician/allergist , I gave them his number. I believe my son was 6’2 and in his 20’s when he stopped seeing Dr Sam...
Many generations of our family went to Dr Sam...
The Legend, The Life, The Man.
Rest In Peace, Dr Sam. I have no doubt in my mind that when you met our Heavenly Father, He put His arms around you and said
“ Job well done.. Welcome Home”
Our deepest sympathies to his wife Kathy and their family.
-The Hannons ,
Valerie ( Hannon) Scacchitti
Friend
