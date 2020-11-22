Shantharaj Samuel M.D., of Lincolnwood. Met his Heavenly Father on November 14. Darling husband of Kathy Swallow-Samuel for 38 years. Devoted and opinionated father to Stephanie Samuel (John Jozwik), Robin Samuel, Sean Samuel, and Christine Samuel. Cherished grandfather, uncle, brother, and godfather. Adored fur-father to Joey and fur-grandfather to Hawkeye. Dr. Sam a.k.a. Dr. Ham was a devoted and loved pediatrician for over 50 years at a private practice, and on staff at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Lurie Children's Hospital, after graduating from Mysore Medical College. A legend who likely treated every child on the northside of Chicago. And suburbs. His 81st birthday parade was a huge success and nothing made him happier than seeing all his patients grown and healthy. He loved playing piano off-key, cooking (especially his oft-requested guacamole or marinara sauce), explaining to people how to best eat his cooking, Lou Malnati's pizza, America's Got Talent, and running 5k races with his wife, often getting first place in his age division. He was proud to be the best athlete in his college. He was the ultimate horse racing fan, as a breeder, owner and enthusiast as well as a Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks fan. He is confident that the Bears will win the 2021 Super Bowl, but their odds would have been better if Coach Nagy would have returned his phone calls about how best to manage the players. Dr. Sam reminds you to take your Vitamin D. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation or Advocate Lutheran General Children's Hospital. For more information call 773-736-3833.