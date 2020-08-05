1/1
Shari B. Widen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shari's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shari B Widen, 68, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Aspen, CO and Chicago, IL lost her short battle with cancer on August 2, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Dr. Bernard Widen. Shari was the fond sister of Rick Widen, Dr. Ron (Andy) Widen and Ted Widen; beloved aunt to Jori, Delaney, Jason (Emily), Ari, Marni, Justin and Dorothy Widen; adored by many cousins and friends. She was a gemologist, jewelry designer and devoted Cubs fan for many years. She will be sincerely missed by all. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and Shiva will be private. A celebration of life will take place as soon as we are safe to gather. Donations may be made to St. Jude at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved