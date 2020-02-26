Home

Shari (Kreisman) Frankel (87), formerly of Glencoe, IL and Highland Beach, FL passed peacefully on 2/22/20 in Boulder, CO surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband Elliott. Shari, an avid bridge player and world traveler, was known for her sharp wit. She is survived by a sister Beverly Shaw, brother in law Bob Frankel, four children Susan (Charles)Tannenbaum, Cindy (George) Witters, Amy (Richard) Miller, Charles (Jennifer) Frankel and grandchildren Rachel Tannenbaum, Becky (Jacob) Kreisler, Aaron and Katie Witters, Jane and Eliza Miller, Elliott and Lou Frankel. Funeral was private. Memorial contributions to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
