Shari Viner nee Cantor 57. Beloved wife of Michael Viner. Loving mother of Matthew, Nathan and Hunter Viner. Cherished daughter of Audrey nee Kaplan and the late Jack H. Cantor and daughter-in-law of Marion and the late Monte Viner. Dear sister of Marci Cantor. Dear aunt, niece, cousin and special friend of many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, all services and shiva are private. Memorials in her memory to Imerman Angels, 205 W. Randolph Street, 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606, www.imermanangels.org would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals- Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.