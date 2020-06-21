Shari Viner
Shari Viner nee Cantor 57. Beloved wife of Michael Viner. Loving mother of Matthew, Nathan and Hunter Viner. Cherished daughter of Audrey nee Kaplan and the late Jack H. Cantor and daughter-in-law of Marion and the late Monte Viner. Dear sister of Marci Cantor. Dear aunt, niece, cousin and special friend of many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, all services and shiva are private. Memorials in her memory to Imerman Angels, 205 W. Randolph Street, 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606, www.imermanangels.org would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals- Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
