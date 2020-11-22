Sharleen M. Ozga, 70, of Jefferson Park and formerly of West Rogers Park, after a long illness, passed away on November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Ziemba for 40 years. Loving mother of Richard Jr (Hope), Lynda Ziemba and Matthew Ziemba. Cherished grandma of 10. Dear sister of Kenneth (Kathy) and Lawrence (Manny) Gracz. Fond great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many.
Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.