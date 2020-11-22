Sharlene Krehely (nee Robinson) passed away on November 9, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by Steve, beloved husband of 58 years; children Robert and Eileen (Jonathan); siblings Carole (Ed), Michael (Michelle); grandchildren Maya and Ari, and extended family/friends who will miss her profoundly. She was predeceased by parents Bernard & Anne, and sister Renee. Sharlene was committed to Temple Judea Mizpah and served as Sisterhood President for years. She enjoyed puzzles, Mahjong, and board games. Sharlene was devoted to her family and those lucky enough to be considered family. A virtual service will be held on 11/25. Donations may be made to Jewish Family Services of Nashville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store