Sharon A. Donofrio nee Connelly, beloved wife of the late Joseph Donofrio; loving sister of Diane Connelly and the late Colleen (Dan) Riordan and Joseph (Virginia) Connelly; devoted guardian of Yolanda Harris; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 10:00 A.M. until time of service 12:30 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.