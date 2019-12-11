Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Sharon Hajik
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Sharon A. Hajik


1948 - 2019
Sharon A. Hajik Obituary
Sharon A. Hajik (nee Metzen) age 71, of Orland Park. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Brian (Lori Fimoff) and Mark (Lisa). Dearest grandmother of Ethan and Alec. Fond sister of Kathy (John) Geisen and John Metzen. Devoted aunt of Jim, Gina and D.J. (Heather) Geisen. Great aunt of Jacy. Funeral Saturday 9:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 10am. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Liver Foundation appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
