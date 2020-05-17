Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon A Krankavitch (75) Peacefully Passed On April 29th (After suffering Massive Stroke/Cancer). Daughter of the late John and Alice. A lifelong resident of the Back of the Yards (Chicago). Moved in with sister Joan & Dennis Jacobi in Manhattan Nov. 2014. Loving sister of Mary Alice Zoller & brother Richard (Rose) & the late brother Billy & Sue. Had many Nieces, Nephews & Cousins. Loved pets and word finds. You will always be in our Hearts





