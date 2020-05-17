Sharon A Krankavitch (75) Peacefully Passed On April 29th (After suffering Massive Stroke/Cancer). Daughter of the late John and Alice. A lifelong resident of the Back of the Yards (Chicago). Moved in with sister Joan & Dennis Jacobi in Manhattan Nov. 2014. Loving sister of Mary Alice Zoller & brother Richard (Rose) & the late brother Billy & Sue. Had many Nieces, Nephews & Cousins. Loved pets and word finds. You will always be in our Hearts
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.