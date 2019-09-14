Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Beloved wife of the late Mario; Devoted mother of MaryJo Pardo; Loving daughter of the late Oliver and Bernadine Durbin; Dear sister of the late Patricia Ann Durbin, Michael Daniel (Susan Marie) Durbin and Joan Marie (Jens) Rademacher; Dear aunt of Mike, Mark, Kirsten and Gary; Memorial visitation Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Chapel Service to begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately. For info (773) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 14, 2019
