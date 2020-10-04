Sharon A. Schoener; beloved wife of Michael; loving daughter of James and Rosemary Morgan; cherished sister of Laura (Jeffrey) Kain; fond aunt to Carolyn Deeren and Kevin Kain; friend to all who knew her. Visitation Monday 9 AM until time of Mass 10 AM at St. Pascal Church, (Irving Park Rd. & Melvina). Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required and space is limited to 75 people. Please use the South door on Melvina (closest to the rectory) to enter. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
