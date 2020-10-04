1/
Sharon A. Schoener
Sharon A. Schoener; beloved wife of Michael; loving daughter of James and Rosemary Morgan; cherished sister of Laura (Jeffrey) Kain; fond aunt to Carolyn Deeren and Kevin Kain; friend to all who knew her. Visitation Monday 9 AM until time of Mass 10 AM at St. Pascal Church, (Irving Park Rd. & Melvina). Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required and space is limited to 75 people. Please use the South door on Melvina (closest to the rectory) to enter. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Pascal Church
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Pascal Church
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
October 1, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Mackley
