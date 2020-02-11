|
Sharon A. Wall, 83, Advertising and Media Executive. Mrs. Wall, a former long-time resident of Chicago and Park Ridge and beloved daughter of the late Russell and Bernice Edlefsen, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 in Charleston, SC, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Born on March 22, 1936, Shari put down early roots in Boise, Idaho, as the daughter of Russell and Bernice Edlefsen. Her father was a successful four term mayor of Boise and long-term employee of the Idaho Department of Transportation. Shari was a graduate of Boise High School and the University of Oregon.
Shari had a successful career in advertising that spanned over 30 years with 20 of those years at the prestigious J. Walter Thompson Worldwide agency. It was there that she became the recipient of the 34th Advertising Woman of the Year Award presented by the Women's Advertising Club of Chicago. Shari also received numerous other honors from the media community as well as multiple recognitions for her public service.
During her time at J. Walter Thompson, she held the title of Senior Vice President, Director of Media Development. It was there that she made a lifetime's worth of friends and colleagues. She found it natural to help nurture and mentor younger colleagues as they were starting their own advertising careers.
While Shari had more than just a desire for a successful and exciting career in advertising, her real passion was for her adoring husband Joe and family. Together Shari and Joe's advertising careers are best remembered by their colleagues who knew them best.
After raising a family in Park Ridge for more than a decade, Shari and Joe eventually made their home in downtown Chicago and added their dream of a lake house in Michiana Shores. They made a lifetime of cherished memories with family and friends at the lake.
Shari was happiest when she was making plans for the weekend getaways to their lake house. The children remember most the fun they had on those beach weekends. Fun in the sand and sun followed by many a gourmet but casual late-evening dinner skillfully crafted by Shari and Joe and anyone who wanted to help in the kitchen.
Shari loved gardening, antique shopping and had a lifetime love for French impressionist art for which she and her husband were collectors. She also loved French cooking.
Later in life, after Joe's passing, Shari spent more time enjoying her lake house where she could count on a never-ending flow of family, friends and colleagues.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Bernice Edlefsen, sister Liane E. Boor, Son Terrence, Daughters Suzanne Lancaster, Kathleen Wall Schultz and loving husband Joseph P. Wall. Survivors include son, Joseph Jr.; four daughters, Virginia Robertson, Barbara Weymouth, Marianne Wall Majerus and Nancy Juckett; Eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four nieces and nephews as well as seven great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12th at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Highway, Park Ridge. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13th at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 306 S. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020