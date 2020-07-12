1/1
Sharon and Gerald Klieman
Former Chicago residents Sharon E. Klieman, 77, and Gerald H. Klieman, 79, died July 6 and July 10, 2020 in Florida. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, "Jerry" married Sharon, the love of his life in 1963. Sharon's beautiful heart and Jerry's infectious laugh will be dearly missed by their sons Mark and Daniel, their grandchildren Rachael, Ethan, Elliot, Adam, Noah and Julia, Jerry's brother Teddy, and a multitude of friends and family. Donations can be made to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in lieu of flowers. Virtual services will be held on July 14 at 10:15am CST. See details at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach: https://www.bethisraelchapel.com/obituaries/Sharon-Klieman/


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Service
10:15 AM
Virtual services will be held on July 14 at 10:15am CST. See details at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach: https://www.bethisraelchapel.com/obituaries/Sharon-Klieman/
