Sharon Ann Gajdosik
Sharon Ann Gajdosik, age 70 of Tinley Park, IL.

Loving sister of Daniel and his long time partner Elizabeth Nowakowski preceded in death by her parents, John and Ann, her sisters Joan Spaulding, Bebe Anne Biel, Leandra Bernard, and brother John R. Gajdosik. Loving best friend of Kay Wittman. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. All services are private. For more information www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 1, 2020
To Sharons family and friends we are so very sorry for your loss. We hope you find comfort from memories of your many wonderful years together.
Sincerely,
Ray and Kate Cahill
Kate Donlin Cahill
Friend
June 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kate Donlin Cahill
Friend
