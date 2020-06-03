To Sharons family and friends we are so very sorry for your loss. We hope you find comfort from memories of your many wonderful years together.
Sincerely,
Ray and Kate Cahill
Sharon Ann Gajdosik, age 70 of Tinley Park, IL.
Loving sister of Daniel and his long time partner Elizabeth Nowakowski preceded in death by her parents, John and Ann, her sisters Joan Spaulding, Bebe Anne Biel, Leandra Bernard, and brother John R. Gajdosik. Loving best friend of Kay Wittman. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. All services are private. For more information www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635.
Loving sister of Daniel and his long time partner Elizabeth Nowakowski preceded in death by her parents, John and Ann, her sisters Joan Spaulding, Bebe Anne Biel, Leandra Bernard, and brother John R. Gajdosik. Loving best friend of Kay Wittman. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. All services are private. For more information www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.