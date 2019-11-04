|
Sharon Ann Rubens-Rodgers nee Fishman, 73, of Deerfield, IL, beloved wife of the late Sanford Rubens and the late Wayne Rodgers; loving mother of her adoring twin daughters, Laurie (William) Blumenthal and Randi (Charles) Jaffe; cherished grandmother of her six loving grandchildren: Steven, Samuel, Ben, Jenna, Alexa, and Haylie; additionally many nieces, nephews and sister/brother in-laws. She will forever be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. Chapel service, Tuesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 4, 2019